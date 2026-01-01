Lamine Yamal: Football is bridge connecting cultures

Shafaqna English- On Monday(13 Jul 2026), Lamine Yamal celebrated his 19th birthday adorned with diamond necklaces, surrounded by family mischief, and with the most significant match of his career looming. Yet, the Spain striker’s most powerful message ahead of the World Cup semi-final against France had nothing to do with scoring, presents, or celebrity.

When questioned about former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s controversial comment that France were a strong team but “did not have any French players,” Lamine, who has a Moroccan father and an Equatorial Guinean mother, responded by saying that football ought to serve as a bridge between cultures.

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