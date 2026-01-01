Senegal FA: Team doctor lacked necessary expertise

Shafaqna English- On Monday(13 Jul 2026), the president of Senegal’s football federation revealed that the national team’s doctor did not possess the specialized qualifications required to assist the squad during the North American World Cup, as the governing body reviewed the team’s underwhelming performance.

During a press conference, federation chief Abdoulaye Fall explained that the team doctor had been “trained as a gynecologist,” and the problem was only identified late, which had caused unease among players regarding the standard of medical care they were receiving.

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