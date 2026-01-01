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Taliban: Rights of Afghan women are protected

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Shafaqna English- Afghanistan’s Minister for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, defended the recent enforcement of the women’s dress code in the western city of Herat during a press conference on Monday.

He claimed that the crackdown is intended to safeguard women’s dignity and dismissed any criticism as mere propaganda. “Everything is fine in Herat,” Hanafi stated. “There is no oppression or barbarism here, and the rights of our sisters are being protected.”

Sources: France 24

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