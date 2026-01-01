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Afghanistan: Patients voice concerns over high costs & low quality in Herat’s Private Hospitals

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Shafaqna English- Patients and healthcare workers in Herat are expressing concerns about the high costs of treatment, rising prices for medication, and issues with service delivery at some private hospitals in the province.

They report that many families are struggling due to the expensive costs of hospital rooms, medication, and medical services. Additionally, several healthcare workers have raised alarms about a lack of transparency in how costs are recorded, worries about the quality of certain medications, and inadequate oversight of the performance of various treatment centers.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

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