Iraq announces security and service plans for Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Higher Committee for Mass Pilgrimages held a meeting to review security and public service plans for the Arbaeen pilgrimage. This included discussions on arrangements at border crossings and measures to manage the movement of millions of pilgrims traveling from both Iraq and abroad.

The meeting was chaired by Qais al-Muhammadawi, the deputy commander of the Joint Operations Command and head of the committee.

He was joined by the head of the Border Crossings Authority, along with commanders and directors from the Interior Ministry. Police commanders from Babil, Najaf, Diwaniyah, Muthanna, Dhi Qar, Wasit, and the city of Samarra participated via video conference. During the meeting, officials assessed the latest security and service preparations and focused on enhancing coordination among security units and service authorities to ensure the safety and smooth movement of pilgrims. They also discussed the possibility of redeploying security units and maintaining operations throughout the pilgrimage.

Sources: Hatha al-Youm

www.shafaqna.com