De la Fuente to Yamal: Leave nerves behind

Shafaqna English- Luis de la Fuente, Spain’s manager, has told Lamine Yamal to forget about his birthday celebrations and any nervousness, saying the teenager’s most memorable World Cup moment might come against France in the semi-final on Tuesday(14 Jul 2026)—or possibly on an even bigger occasion.

Lamine celebrated his 19th birthday on the day before the Dallas match, and De la Fuente, who has consistently emphasized joy over tension, said the forward should welcome the occasion rather than feel weighed down by it.

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