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Xabi Alonso: Determination is key to success

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Shafaqna English- As Xabi Alonso gears up for his debut season as Chelsea’s head coach in the Premier League, he has called on his squad to show more ambition and a stronger commitment to getting better. A disappointing, trophyless campaign saw Chelsea finish tenth in the Premier League, and the team also fell short of qualifying for Europe.

In his Monday press conference, Alonso emphasized: “We have to show hunger, passion, and a genuine desire to develop. The Premier League is extremely demanding. We must be ready, pay close attention to details, and stay committed to our playing style. Yet the most crucial factor remains our own performance.”

Source: Reuters

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