BMW pins hopes on new electric cars

Shafaqna English- After two consecutive years of declining sales in China, BMW is pinning its hopes on its long-awaited Neue Klasse EVs to restore its market position. The trouble is that China’s EV competition may have already progressed beyond BMW’s reach.

With new CEO Milan Nedeljkovic at the helm, BMW issued a shock profit warning last month, citing China as a partial factor—its third such warning in under three years. Then on Friday, it revealed that its Q2 sales in China had nosedived by 30%.

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