English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificBusinessFeatured 2Other Newsworld

China’s exports surge in June

0

Shafaqna English-  In June, China’s exports experienced a significant surge, driven by strong demand for semiconductors to support the worldwide AI expansion and for automobiles. This has increased manufacturers’ dependence on international customers, while the country’s policymakers continue to face challenges in stimulating domestic consumption.

The trade figures, which came in above expectations, put China on course to record a trade surplus exceeding $1 trillion for the second year in a row. Factories have maintained their sales volumes despite economic slowdowns in key global markets and ongoing trade disputes with the United States.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Spain & Portugal step up monitoring of real estate

asadian

China’s export growth accelerates in May 2026

asadian

New Samsung factory in Vietnam

asadian

Taiwan, Chip production hub from Nvidia’s perspective

asadian

Sharp rise in helium prices

asadian

China sets new export record in 2026

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.