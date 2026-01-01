China’s exports surge in June

Shafaqna English- In June, China’s exports experienced a significant surge, driven by strong demand for semiconductors to support the worldwide AI expansion and for automobiles. This has increased manufacturers’ dependence on international customers, while the country’s policymakers continue to face challenges in stimulating domestic consumption.

The trade figures, which came in above expectations, put China on course to record a trade surplus exceeding $1 trillion for the second year in a row. Factories have maintained their sales volumes despite economic slowdowns in key global markets and ongoing trade disputes with the United States.

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