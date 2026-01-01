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US small-business optimism sees rise

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Shafaqna English- In June, optimism among U.S. small-business owners went up, yet the proportion of those who named inflation as their foremost concern hit a near-two-year peak, while a growing number also acknowledged hiking their typical prices.

The National Federation of Independent Business announced on Tuesday(14 Jul 2026) that its optimism index for small firms rebounded 2.1 points to 97.4 last month, approaching the 52‑year average of 98.0. The index measuring uncertainty fell by 2 points to 89, yet it remained well above its historic benchmark of 68.

Source: Reuters

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