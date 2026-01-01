OCHA: Over 10.7 million women in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance

In a report published on its X account on Tuesday, July 14, OCHA said women and girls remain among the most vulnerable groups affected by Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis.

According to the report, maternal healthcare services in Afghanistan are struggling to meet growing demand, while restrictions on movement, education, and employment continue to limit access to essential services.

The report states that humanitarian partners across the country are reporting worsening health conditions, food insecurity, and declining access to services provided by female professionals.