Heavy rain kills 11 people in northwest Pakistan

Shafaqna English- Heavy rain collapses the roof of a mud-brick house in northwest Pakistan and kills 11 people.

The accident occurred in Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to Bilal Faizi of the provincial emergency service. Rescuers recovered 11 bodies, mostly women and children, and handed them over to relatives for burial, Faizi said.

Heavy monsoon rains also lashed the Gilgit-Baltistan region on Monday, triggering landslides that blocked several roads and damaged homes, according to a statement from regional emergency services.

Sources: Arab News

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