English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Church of England votes to back Palestinian Christian report documenting Israel’s genocide in Gaza

0

Shafaqna English- The Church of England has voted to hear Palestinian Christians on the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The General Synod, the Church’s legislative body, backed an amended motion on Monday urging congregations and institutions across England to “hear” and engage with testimonies produced by the group Kairos Palestine.

The Kairos document describes Israel as a “colonial enterprise” that has inflicted a “genocidal war on Gaza”.

Synod members replaced the word “receive” with “hear”, making clear that the engagement did not require the Church to endorse every sentence.

The motion also recognised the document as “heartfelt expressions of the lived experience of Palestinian Christians” and called on the Church to stand with Palestinians in non-violent resistance to Israel’s occupation.

It also rejected antisemitism, anti-Muslim hostility and other forms of religious and ethnic prejudice.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

England: 1st female Archbishop of Canterbury named

leila yazdani

Vatican: UK’s King & Queen Visit Pope Francis

nasibeh yazdani

UK: Archbishop of Canterbury urges end to Israeli occupation

nafiseh yazdani

Alkinani: ICJ trial increased Israeli isolation

leila yazdani

Palestinian Christian leaders travel to USA to push for ceasefire

nafiseh yazdani

Palestinian Christian man offers Iftar to Muslims stuck in traffic

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.