Muharram in Russia: Unique traditions of mourning in Derbent

Shafaqna English- The Shia Muslims of the historic city of Derbent, who live in admirable coexistence with followers of other religions in this Russian city, have preserved the traditions of mourning the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) in a special way.

According to Shafaqna, the tradition of holding mourning ceremonies in Derbent has existed for over a century, predating the Soviet era. These ceremonies continued even during the Soviet period, despite the challenging conditions for religious practices at that time. This tradition has been maintained up to the present day.

Mourning rituals, holds traditional lamentation ceremonies in Derbent

In Derbent, a city located in Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, the community observed Imam Hussain (AS) martyrdom through mourning processions, black banners, elegies, and religious speeches, all honoring the tragedy of Karbala.

Residents organized mourning processions to commemorate Imam Hussain (AS) and participated in a march to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala, reaffirming their dedication to the principles of Ashura.

During Ashura and Arbaeen, the community conducts mourning rituals, holds traditional lamentation ceremonies, and offers food to guests and attendees. These events take place every year and attract many devotees of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), continuing with religious ceremonies and processions throughout Derbent.

Derbent is regarded as one of the oldest Islamic cities in Russia and is known for its deep Islamic and historical presence.

Performing Tayzie at the Islamic Center of Moscow

At the Islamic Center of Moscow, the initial ten days of Muharram began with an opening ceremony. It attracted Shia Muslims and Ahl al-Bayt (AS) followers for a day of lectures, elegies, and group prayers.

Russian artists performed the theater play “Tayzie” in the Russian language at the Islamic Center of Moscow on the night of Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Sources: Hawzah News, ABNA , IRNA

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