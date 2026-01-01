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New lawsuit filed against Meta

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Shafaqna English- A group of 26 Meta Platforms employees has initiated an unprecedented lawsuit, charging that the technology giant employed AI-driven systems that unfairly singled out individuals with disabilities or those on medical leave when deciding who would be let go in large-scale workforce reductions.

The complaint, lodged late Monday in federal court located in Oakland, California, contends that the corporation took into account metrics like productivity and usage of AI tokens when eliminating thousands of positions earlier this year, thereby placing those absent due to health issues or family-care responsibilities at a distinct disadvantage.

Source: Reuters

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