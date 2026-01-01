End of 20-year Buffett-Gates collaboration

Shafaqna English- Warren Buffett has ceased his contributions to the Gates Foundation, bringing to a close a two-decade philanthropic alliance. This decision follows the disclosure of ties between Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Buffett revealed on Tuesday(14 Jul 2026) that he is donating $6 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, comprising 12 million Class B shares, in his customary mid-year charitable contribution. The funds will be distributed among four family foundations, with his daughter Susie and sons Howard and Peter serving as overseers.

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