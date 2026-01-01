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Warsh: “I do my job” in face of Trump’s pressure

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Shafaqna English- Kevin Warsh, the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, stated on Tuesday(14 Jul 2026) that he would “do his job” if confronted by President Trump. His comments were the most forthright he has ever made concerning how he would deal with the same sort of pressure that his predecessor faced throughout most of his tenure.

When questioned about his potential response if Trump persists in targeting the central bank—including the recent attempt to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook—Warsh informed the House Financial Services Committee that the Supreme Court has recently affirmed the Fed’s autonomy in shaping monetary policy.

Source: Reuters

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