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Israel kills more than 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza since ceasefire

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Shafaqna English- Israel killed 1,122 Palestinians in Gaza since the ceasefire, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July  14, the office said it had documented more than 3,000 alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Israeli military since it came into force.

The Gaza Health Ministry had previously reported that at least 73,090 Palestinians have been killed and 173,550 others injured since Israel launched its military campaign in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Source: Hasht-e-Subh Daily

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