France suffer heavy defeat in Texas

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday(14 Jul 2026), deep in Texas, Spain smothered France completely, cruising to a 2-0 win that secured their first World Cup final appearance since 2010, while the French offense – the most dangerous in the tournament – was left breathless.

Right from the kickoff, Spain coiled around France like a boa constrictor, intensifying their stranglehold with each pressing wave and each stretch of ball control, until they had drained every ounce of energy from a French frontline that had seemed unbeatable all tournament long.

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