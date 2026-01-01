De la Fuente: 2010 spirit is back

Shafaqna English- Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish manager, insisted that his squad had brought back the spirit of their 2010 success, as Tuesday’s(14 Jul 2026) dominant 2-0 triumph over France booked their place in the final and left them needing just one more win to claim a second world crown.

Spain, winners of their only World Cup 16 years ago, nullified a French attacking line that had scored 16 goals before the semi-final and was rated as one of the tournament’s most feared. France couldn’t produce a shot on target until the match had passed the 80-minute mark.

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