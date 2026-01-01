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England: We ignore rumors

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Shafaqna English- For England’s squad, media gossip is simply part of the job, yet defender Ezri Konsa insisted that they are shutting out all the external distractions while gearing up for their World Cup match against Argentina on Wednesday(15 Jul 2026). His defensive partner, Marc Guehi, echoed that sentiment, stressing that the team has never been more united.

A victory against Norway propelled England into the semi-finals, but the subsequent media frenzy centered largely on an apparent clash of views between Thomas Tuchel and his midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Source: Reuters

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