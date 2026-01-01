Behind England-Argentina’s historic moments

Shafaqna English- The image of Antonio Rattin stubbornly staying on the field in 1966. Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” strike in 1986. David Beckham being shown a red card in 1998.

Very few rivalries in World Cup history have generated this many moments that go beyond football, embedding themselves in the political and cultural fabric of both countries.

With England and Argentina set to face off in Wednesday’s(15 Jul 2026) World Cup semi-final, Reuters has located eyewitnesses who were present inside the stadium during each of these pivotal moments.

Over the course of six decades, they remember the fury, shock, elation and devastation that these matches produced – contests that helped shape one of football’s most intense rivalries – while offering a unique firsthand perspective on events that still resonate long after the final kick.

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