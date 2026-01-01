Air India crash inquiry nears end

Shafaqna English- A court filing has revealed that India’s air accident investigation authority has completed the transcription of the cockpit voice recorder, performed a psychological autopsy, and reached the closing stages of its investigation into the deadly Air India crash from the previous year.

The court document neither revealed the individual on whom the psychological autopsy was performed nor shared any results regarding the Boeing 787 crash, which claimed 260 lives shortly after departure from Ahmedabad, India.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau further noted that they are still waiting for the results of data recovered from an engine monitoring unit in late May, while an evaluation of certain organizational aspects is still underway. No additional information was given.

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