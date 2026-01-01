China’s slowest growth in three years

Shafaqna English- China’s second-quarter GDP growth was the slowest seen in over three years, as weak household consumption diminished the impact of a strong manufacturing sector and export boom, fuelling unease about the long-term feasibility of its unbalanced growth trajectory.

GDP growth in the second quarter came in at 4.3%, down from 5.0% in the first three months of the year, slipping beneath the bottom of the government’s 4.5%-5.0% annual target and undershooting market expectations.

All eyes are now on the Communist Party Politburo’s highly anticipated meeting in the coming weeks, at which top leaders traditionally evaluate economic performance and fine-tune policies to keep growth on target.

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