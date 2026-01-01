Shingles vaccine may lower dementia risk in older adults, study finds

Shafaqna English- A large U.S. study suggests that the recombinant shingles vaccine may significantly reduce the risk of developing dementia among older adults who have recently stayed in skilled nursing facilities, according to research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, according to PsyPost.

Researchers analyzed health records from more than 509,000 adults aged 66 and older with no previous dementia diagnosis. Over a four-year follow-up, participants who received at least one dose of the recombinant shingles vaccine had an 18.8% risk of developing dementia, compared with 24.6% among unvaccinated individuals—a 24% lower relative risk.

The findings indicate that up to one in 17 dementia cases in this high-risk population could potentially be prevented through shingles vaccination. Although the protective effect remained after multiple statistical adjustments, it was reduced when researchers accounted for differences in overall health between vaccinated and unvaccinated participants.

Researchers emphasize that the study demonstrates an association rather than proving causation. While the vaccine is already recommended for preventing shingles and its complications, they say randomized clinical trials are needed to confirm whether it also provides direct protection against cognitive decline and dementia.

Source: PsyPost

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