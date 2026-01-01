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Boom of electric taxis in China

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Shafaqna English- Electric taxis are emerging as a growingly vital safeguard for China against sudden fluctuations in global oil prices.

Taxi and ridesharing services are experiencing rapid growth across urban China. In May alone, there were 3.05 billion passenger trips recorded. According to official figures, ridership has climbed by 6% compared with the same period (March to May) in the previous year, following the onset of the Iran conflict in late February.

This surge is linked to an unusual feature of China’s transportation sector: taxi fares are declining even though petrol prices are climbing. Analysts attribute this to a glut of new drivers entering the market amid a weak economy, together with affordable electric vehicles, which is pushing fares down and drawing in passengers keen to reduce their exposure to expensive gasoline.

Source: Reuters

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