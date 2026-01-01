English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

Harry Kane: It was truly heartbreaking

0

Shafaqna English- Harry Kane expressed deep regret after his side conceded two late goals to fall to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday(15 Jul 2026), stating that despite their best efforts to protect the lead after going ahead, they ultimately fell short.

Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute, but his side couldn’t withstand the relentless pressure from an Argentina side that kept pushing forward. Enzo Fernandez brought the game level, and Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive goal in added time to send Argentina through to the final.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Argentina’s late breakthrough against England

asadian

England: We ignore rumors

asadian

Messi’s historic clash with England

asadian

Swiss fans gave their team glorious send-off

asadian

Embolo’s historic red card at World Cup

asadian

Argentina reached semi-finals by eliminating Switzerland

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.