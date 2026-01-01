Harry Kane: It was truly heartbreaking

Shafaqna English- Harry Kane expressed deep regret after his side conceded two late goals to fall to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday(15 Jul 2026), stating that despite their best efforts to protect the lead after going ahead, they ultimately fell short.

Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute, but his side couldn’t withstand the relentless pressure from an Argentina side that kept pushing forward. Enzo Fernandez brought the game level, and Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive goal in added time to send Argentina through to the final.

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