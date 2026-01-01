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Art of defending lead remains imperfect

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Shafaqna English- The skill of shutting up shop and protecting a lead is clearly far from being perfected, as the World Cup has repeatedly shown, and England paid a heavy cost for dropping deep after going ahead in Wednesday’s(15 Jul 2026) semi-final against Argentina.

Gordon’s 55th-minute strike brought England to the brink of the final, but like other sides in this tournament, they couldn’t withstand Argentina’s ability to engineer the most unlikely of turnarounds, ultimately falling 2-1.

Source: Reuters

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