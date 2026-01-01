Shafaqna English- The famous Nike swoosh logo will be conspicuously missing from the World Cup final match. Wednesday’s(15 Jul 2026) semi-final win by Argentina over England crushed Nike’s dream of having its brand represented on the tournament’s biggest stage this Sunday.

The outcome gives a clear promotional advantage to Adidas, which outfits both finalists, as the battle between sportswear brands intensifies both on the field and in the marketplace. A total of 14 teams wearing Adidas took part in the tournament, but not one of Nike’s 12 teams, despite England and France’s semi-final appearances, managed to reach the final.

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