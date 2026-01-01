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UK: Teenager charged over plot targeting mosques in London

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Shafaqna English- UK police charged a 14-year-old boy over a plot targeting mosques in London.

London’s Metropolitan Police revealed the charge against the unnamed boy on Wednesday, saying he was suspected of preparing to carry out an “act of terrorism” in connection with “extreme right-wing” ideology.

“This is a very ⁠serious terrorism charge ⁠against a young boy and likely to be highly concerning to the public and ⁠the local community,” said Helen Flanagan, head of ⁠counterterrorism policing in London.

Police said they did not believe the ‌case pointed to a wider threat, but added that they had contacted the mosques, located in south London’s Sutton area, and offered advice and support.

The suspect is set to appear before a magistrates’ court in London on Thursday.

The incident marks the latest of several alleged plots or attacks targeting Muslims in the United Kingdom.

Source: IQNA

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