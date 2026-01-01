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Gaza farmers battle to rebuild their farms

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Shafaqna English- The UN is assisting farmers in Gaza who are struggling to rebuild their smallholdings in areas devastated by Gaza War.

One such farmer is Taysir Dahdouh, whose farm in the Zeytun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, is slightly smaller than a football pitch.

His land, which was once filled with greenhouses, has seen many of these structures destroyed or lost during the conflict. Today, he needs tools, seeds, fertilizer, and water to grow the cucumbers and tomatoes he used to cultivate.

Sources: News.un.org

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