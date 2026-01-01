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Battle over national football kit continues amid Far-right leaders in Latin America

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Shafaqna English- In Colombia and Brazil, far-right leaders have tried to connect themselves with their country’s national football kits.

With Brazil’s presidential elections approaching in October, the yellow jersey has previously become associated with right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro, who was in office from 2019 to 2023. Brazil is not the only country experiencing the politicization of its national kit.

Across Latin America, politicians increasingly associate themselves with football shirts to promote their agendas. In Colombia, the national jersey played a key role in the campaign of right-wing President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella, who employed it to convey messages of patriotism and national unity. Although both Brazil and Colombia have been eliminated from the World Cup, the struggle over the significance of these kits continues.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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