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12 Palestinian sites added to UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List

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Shafaqna English- 12 Palestinian sites have been added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s World Heritage Tentative List, Anadolu reports.

The move raised the total number of Palestinian sites on the Tentative List to 23, the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement.

It said the registrations were made in cooperation with Palestine’s permanent delegation to UNESCO to strengthen the international presence of Palestinian heritage and highlight its cultural and natural diversity.

The ministry cited several of the newly listed sites, including Sebastia in the northern occupied West Bank, Solomon’s Pools south of Bethlehem and the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

It said the sites have seen Israeli measures in recent months aimed at isolating them from their Palestinian surroundings and strengthening control over them.

Source: Middle East Monitor

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