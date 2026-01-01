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Around 1,000 more Sudanese refugees return home from Egypt

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Shafaqna English- Around 1,000 more Sudanese have voluntarily returned to their home from Egypt, according to a local committee.

The vehicles carrying the returnees set out from Abdeen district in central Cairo, in trips organized by the General Secretariat of the Sudanese Zakat Chamber, the state news agency SUNA reported.

“The repatriation operations will continue until the last Sudanese returns to his home,” said Hassan Khalid, the rapporteur of Sudan’s Hope Committee for Voluntary Return, a civil humanitarian initiative.

Khalid reported a “high turnout” for the voluntary return program, particularly among university students.

According to the committee, the new returnees brought the number of Sudanese who returned to Sudan from Egypt this month to 3,800 people.

Source: Middle East Monitor

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