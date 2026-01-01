English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

WHO: Congo Ebola outbreak is outpacing response

0

Shafaqna English- The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has become the third largest on record and is spreading more rapidly than any previous outbreak within the first month of exposure, warned the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday.

In a press conference in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that despite significant efforts by the DRC government, WHO, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and other partners, the two-month-old outbreak continues to expand.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WHO: Over 22 million people in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance

nasibeh yazdani

WHO: Sudan’s cholera outbreak may worsen due to war

nasibeh yazdani

WHO chief urges leaders to invest in climate-resilient health systems amid European heat wave

leila yazdani

WHO: Afghanistan has one of highest maternal mortality rates in region

nafiseh yazdani

Ebola risk for 2026 World Cup is ‘extremely low’

nafiseh yazdani

WHO: Deadly Ebola outbreak spreads in a child in Congo

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.