WHO: Congo Ebola outbreak is outpacing response

Shafaqna English- The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has become the third largest on record and is spreading more rapidly than any previous outbreak within the first month of exposure, warned the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday.

In a press conference in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that despite significant efforts by the DRC government, WHO, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and other partners, the two-month-old outbreak continues to expand.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com