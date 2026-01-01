Water shortage in Netherlands

Shafaqna English- On Thursday, the Netherlands officially declared a water shortage after experiencing weeks of persistent drought. This announcement prompted authorities to elevate the national drought response level.

According to Dutch public broadcaster NOS, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management raised the response to Level 2 following recommendations from the National Water Distribution Coordination Committee. The shortage is anticipated to persist in the coming weeks.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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