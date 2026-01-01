Japan’s anti-Muslim sentiment targets mosques

Shafaqna English- Japan’s Muslim community has grown rapidly to about 420,000 people. However, strong opposition to mosque construction in Fujisawa in 2025 shows how anti-Muslim feelings are becoming more organised and politically motivated, fueled by social media misinformation and right-wing politicians seeking electoral gains.

In late 2025, a plan to build a mosque in Fujisawa, Japan, suddenly drew intense opposition. An online petition to stop the construction gathered more than 32,000 signatures, raising nearly one million yen (US$6150) in donations. Since then, there have been protests directed at the Fujisawa city government for authorizing the project despite it meeting all requirements.

Sources: East Asia Forum

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