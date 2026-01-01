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Iraq ranks 88th in the global economic development index

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Shafaqna English- Iraq ranks 88th out of 100 countries and 11th among Arab nations in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Countries rankings for economic development, surpassing Algeria and Jordan.

The report estimates Iraq’s gross domestic product (GDP) at $666 billion, with a purchasing power parity (PPP) GDP per capita of $14,464.

The United Arab Emirates leads the Arab rankings, ranked 31st worldwide with a GDP of $870.4 billion and a PPP GDP per capita of $79,229. Qatar follows in 43rd ($360.2 billion; PPP GDP per capita: $126,046), ahead of Saudi Arabia in 50th ($2.5 trillion; $71,375).

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

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