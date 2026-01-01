Suspected COVID infection linked to rare facial nerve disorder

Shafaqna English- A newly published medical case report describes how a 34-year-old man developed persistent numbness, burning pain, and abnormal facial sensations shortly after a suspected COVID-19 infection, highlighting a potential link between viral illnesses and localized nerve damage, according to PsyPost.

According to the case report published in Case Reports in Dentistry, the patient experienced sudden tingling, burning pain, and numbness on the left side of his face one week after recovering from a respiratory illness believed to be COVID-19. Despite multiple medical evaluations, including CT scans, sinus examinations, and comprehensive dental tests, doctors found no evidence of dental disease, sinus infection, trauma, or other structural abnormalities.

A diagnostic nerve block ultimately identified the infraorbital nerve as the source of the symptoms, leading clinicians to diagnose post-viral infraorbital neuropathy. The patient was treated conservatively with over-the-counter pain medication and vitamin B supplements rather than prescription nerve-pain drugs. His condition gradually improved, with symptoms decreasing by about 90% within six months.

Although the report suggests that viral infections, including COVID-19, may trigger localized nerve inflammation or damage, the authors caution that the patient’s illness was never laboratory-confirmed and that the findings are based on a single case. They emphasize that further research involving larger patient groups is needed before establishing a definitive causal relationship.

Source: PsyPost

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