Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces begin special service plan for Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) announced on Friday the launch of a special service plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to the Middle East News, citing Iraqi News Agency (INA), the initiative was launched under the directives of Abdul Aziz al-Mohammadawi, Chief of Staff of the Popular Mobilization Forces, and in coordination with the Governor of Karbala.

As part of the plan, engineering equipment and specialized teams have been deployed to key locations across the various routes leading to the holy city of Karbala. Their mission includes clearing and preparing roads, supporting public service agencies, and facilitating services for the millions of pilgrims expected to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The statement added that the operation is being carried out as part of a comprehensive service plan coordinated with government, security, and service institutions, with the aim of ensuring the successful organization of the Arbaeen pilgrimage and providing the highest level of support for visitors.

Source: Middle East News

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