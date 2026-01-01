America’s ferocious summer

Shafaqna English- On Friday(17 Jul 2026), wildfire smoke spread across the eastern U.S., reaching from the Great Lakes all the way to Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, floodwaters continued to ravage Texas’s Hill Country for the third straight day. Overnight, fresh blazes broke out in the Pacific Northwest, bringing the total number of major active fires to 68 across 15 states.

As summer weather extremes hit the U.S. on three fronts all at once—a smoke-filled East, flooding in the South, and fast-moving fires in the West—tens of millions of Americans faced hazardous air, rising water, and evacuation orders, with many told to remain inside.

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