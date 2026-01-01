Gianni Infantino closed World Cup 2026 by praising US president in Trump Tower

Shafaqna English- FIFA President Gianni Infantino missed his scheduled appearance at a high-profile World Cup fan event at Fanatics Fest, to celebrate the tournament with former US President Donald Trump. Infantino concluded the World Cup by praising Trump at an event held at Trump Tower.

On Friday evening, FIFA hosted an event at Trump Tower where Infantino and Trump praised the World Cup and each other. During the event, Trump expressed his desire for the U.S. to host another World Cup, but this time “without Mexico and Canada.” He also commended Infantino for “yet another of his many good decisions,” referencing FIFA’s decision to reverse Folarin Balogun’s red card.

Infantino remarked, “You don’t need people to compliment you, Mr. President, but this World Cup would not have been such an incredible success without you.” Infantino, who awarded Trump with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, has faced accusations from soccer leaders of demonstrating favoritism toward the former president.

Sources: Front Office Sports

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