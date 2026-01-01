Barcelona’s legacy in World Cup final

Shafaqna English- The World Cup final on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) between Spain and Argentina may be draped in the colors of their respective nations, yet Barcelona icons Xavi Hernandez and Javier Mascherano insist that the influence of their former club is visible throughout both teams.

The influence of Barcelona is clear: from the La Masia graduates in Spain’s squad to Lionel Messi, the club’s most iconic academy graduate, who at 39 is still capable of turning matches on his own.

Xavi was a cornerstone of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning side, where their tiki-taka style of possession football brought the nation its first title in South Africa. Mascherano, meanwhile, was once Messi’s teammate at both Barcelona and Argentina, and later served as his coach at Inter Miami until early this year.

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