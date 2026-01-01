Expert: World Cup 2026 proves sports without politics is a fantasy

Shafaqna English- Diplomacy scholar Geoffrey Allen Pigman argues that the 2026 FIFA World Cup shows that sports without politics is a fantasy.

From ancient Greece to Nazi Germany, sport and politics have long been intertwined. Nevertheless, we still imagine that international sport can be kept above the fray and serve as a neutral arena where nations compete on merit alone. In the article, diplomacy scholar Geoffrey Allen Pigman argues that the 2026 FIFA World Cup shows that this is a dangerous illusion. When international sport is left entirely to revenue-maximizing private bodies like FIFA, it doesn’t escape politics, but rather surrenders to its worst expressions. With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics fast approaching, the IOC must decide whether to learn that lesson or repeat the same mistakes.

Sources: Institute of Art and Ideas

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