Player supply from European leagues at World Cup

Shafaqna English- The 2026 World Cup is the biggest edition ever, featuring 48 teams, 1,248 players, and 104 matches spread across three host countries. Yet according to a Reuters analysis, the squads are largely drawn from a limited pool of clubs—namely the European leagues that already control the club football landscape.

Together, England’s Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga, Spain’s LaLiga, Italy’s Serie A, and France’s Ligue 1—the so-called “Big Five”—provide 464 players out of 1,248 (37%) across all 48 World Cup squads, equating to over a third of all participants in the tournament.

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