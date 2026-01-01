No returns recorded in first month of ‘one in, one out’ deal

Shafaqna English- Data from the British Home Office, published on Thursday, July 16, indicates that more asylum seekers arrived in the UK from France than were sent back under the “one in, one out” scheme between August 2025 and June 2026.

In the first month of the program, there were no returns. According to the Home Office, approximately 1,117 asylum seekers arrived in the UK from France as part of the “one in, one out” deal, while 1,087 were deported back to France during the pilot phase of the scheme.

Sources: Info Migrants

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