English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

No returns recorded in first month of ‘one in, one out’ deal

0

Shafaqna English- Data from the British Home Office, published on Thursday, July 16, indicates that more asylum seekers arrived in the UK from France than were sent back under the “one in, one out” scheme between August 2025 and June 2026.

In the first month of the program, there were no returns. According to the Home Office, approximately 1,117 asylum seekers arrived in the UK from France as part of the “one in, one out” deal, while 1,087 were deported back to France during the pilot phase of the scheme.

Sources: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

High Court: UK took ‘unlawful’ decision on migrants sent to France

leila yazdani

German far-right introduces anti-migrant policies

nafiseh yazdani

IOM: Number of migrant who died trying to reach Europe on rise in 2026

nafiseh yazdani

EU countries are paving way for funding migrant detention centres abroad

nafiseh yazdani

UK & France extended a pilot scheme to combat irregular migration

leila yazdani

Germany: Far right party pledges migrant deportations

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.