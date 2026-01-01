Correlation between money & success at World Cup

Shafaqna English- The World Cup final on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) features a clash between the top two teams in the FIFA rankings: Argentina, the defending champions and South American title-holders, and Spain, the 2024 European champions, who sit just behind them at number two.

Based on Transfermarkt’s player valuation figures, Spain’s squad is worth €1.2 billion, making it the third most expensive team globally, while Argentina’s €808 million squad ranks seventh in the world.

Both Argentina and Spain navigated their way to the final by overcoming teams with less valuable squads, until they faced France (€1.5 billion) and England (€1.4 billion)—the two most valuable sides in the tournament—in the semi-finals.

According to Transfermarkt’s valuations, four of the eight most expensive squads reached the semi-finals, reinforcing the strong correlation between financial worth and on-field success.

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