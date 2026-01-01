English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 1USworld

Bitter week-ending for Wall Street

0

Shafaqna English- Wall Street continued its downward slide on Friday(17 Jul 2026) as the sell-off in AI-boom stocks—the primary driver of the market’s gains this year—evolved into a more generalised retreat from riskier assets.

Shares of semiconductor companies, which had been at the forefront of the market’s recent moves, were the first to take a hit, and the selling pressure gradually extended to other segments of the market throughout the day.

The three main U.S. benchmarks closed lower on Friday and suffered weekly declines, capping a rough week for Wall Street.

The Philadelphia semiconductor index suffered its steepest weekly loss in over a year and has dropped more than 18% so far in July. Despite this, it remains up nearly 65% year-to-date, compared with the S&P 500’s roughly 9% gain over the same stretch.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Investors’ disregard for US-Iran tensions

asadian

Best quarterly performance of global stocks

asadian

US: Stock market awaits jobs data

asadian

Mixed session on Wall Street

asadian

Global stocks see modest gains

asadian

Sudden Wall Street plunge

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.