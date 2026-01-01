Bitter week-ending for Wall Street

Shafaqna English- Wall Street continued its downward slide on Friday(17 Jul 2026) as the sell-off in AI-boom stocks—the primary driver of the market’s gains this year—evolved into a more generalised retreat from riskier assets.

Shares of semiconductor companies, which had been at the forefront of the market’s recent moves, were the first to take a hit, and the selling pressure gradually extended to other segments of the market throughout the day.

The three main U.S. benchmarks closed lower on Friday and suffered weekly declines, capping a rough week for Wall Street.

The Philadelphia semiconductor index suffered its steepest weekly loss in over a year and has dropped more than 18% so far in July. Despite this, it remains up nearly 65% year-to-date, compared with the S&P 500’s roughly 9% gain over the same stretch.

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