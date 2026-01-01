UBS sees global space economy reaching $1.3 trillion by 2040

Shafaqna English- The global space economy could grow to $1.3 trillion by 2040, driven by cheaper launches, expanding satellite services, and rising defense spending, according to Investing citing UBS.

UBS projects annual growth of about 7%, with lower launch costs expected to make satellite communications, Earth observation, and other space-based services more affordable. The bank expects most future value to come from recurring satellite services rather than launch activities.

The report also highlights increased government defense investment, particularly in the United States and Europe, as a major growth driver. While emerging sectors such as lunar infrastructure and orbital manufacturing offer long-term potential, UBS warns that technical, regulatory, and funding risks remain significant.

Source: Investing

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