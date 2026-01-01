19th‑century Quranic panel on display in Jeddah

Shafaqna English- Red Sea Museum in Jeddah showcases a rare 19th-century Quranic calligraphy panel.
Created around 1859–1860 CE by Ghouth Mahboob Ghalib in Mysore, India, the single-page artwork features the entire text of the Holy Quran arranged within a detailed illustration of the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
The meticulously crafted script begins with Surah Al-Fatihah at the top, weaves through the architectural details of the mosque, and concludes with Surah An-Nas.
The artifact highlights the historical and spiritual journeys of pilgrims who traveled across the Red Sea to Mecca, carrying works of art that documented the cultural heritage and history of the Hajj.
Source: IQNA